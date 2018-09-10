Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/10/2018 | 08:45pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) securities between July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until November 6, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 6, 2018, Viceroy Research published a report alleging, among other things, that the company’s reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized.  The report further stated that management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable.  On this news, Pretium’s share price fell by nearly 10%, to close at $6.94 on September 6, 2018.

If you purchased Pretium securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Pretium Resources Inc. lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/pretium/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
