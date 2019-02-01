Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (RVLT) and Encourages RVLT Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 05:29pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) securities between March 14, 2014 and November 14, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 1, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, the company’s financial statements were misstated; (3) that the company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) that, as a result, company would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Revolution securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Revolution lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/rvlt/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Venezuela | Situation in the country
PU
06:52pFairfax Announces Conference Call
GL
06:48pPG&E : Embattled California utility spent most for 2018 lobbying
AQ
06:44pSOUTHWESTERN ENERGY : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call for March 1, 2019
BU
06:44pNEW IRELAND FUND : Monthly Portfolio Update
AQ
06:42pAMKOR TECHNOLOGY : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 11, 2019
BU
06:41p'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
RE
06:40pEVOLUS : FDA approves cheaper Botox rival to treat frown lines
RE
06:39pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
06:35p'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
2BASF : Germany's new industrial strategy under fire
3'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
4ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC : ORTHOFIX : Acquires Options Medical
5EARTHRENEW INC : EARTHRENEW : Launches Program to Restart Electricity Generation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.