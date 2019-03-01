Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Encourages STMP Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 07:08pm EST

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) securities between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until April 29, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by issuing false and misleading statements to investors, including in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the company’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the company’s business was unsustainable and its financial results were misleading.

If you purchased Stamps.com securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Stamps.com lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/stmp/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:15pUPDATED DATE/TIME : Argo Group to Present at the Raymond James Conference Tuesday, March 5, 2019
BU
07:14pMEDICAL MARIJUANA : Portfolio of Companies and Brands Receive First Certification Seals from U.S. Hemp Authority
PU
07:08pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) and Encourages STMP Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
07:03pMONTEGO RESOURCES : Initiates Internal Investigation into Former Management and Appoints Rakesh Malhorta as CFO and Director
AQ
06:59pALLIANT ENERGY : Clean energy and customer service investments will benefit Alliant Energy's Iowa customers
PU
06:59pKUUHUBB : Reports Fiscal Q2 Financial Results; Adjusted EBITDA Nearing Break-even
AQ
06:59pSYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS : Is Approved to Sell Assets to Bausch Health
DJ
06:52pREGULUS RESOURCES : Reports Substantial Increase in Resource Estimate at Antakori Copper-Gold Project, Peru
AQ
06:49pALIGNVEST ACQUISITION II : AQY / Sagicor Announce Extension
PU
06:47pDOMINION ENERGY : Court raises concerns over power lines by historic Jamestown
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
2KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Lyft's IPO filing shows surging revenue, widening losses
4TESLA : TESLA : settles in cash $920 million convertible bond obligation
5BlueMountain names slate for PG&E board

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.