Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) and Encourages SYNH Investors to Contact the Firm

03/01/2019 | 07:37pm EST

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) securities between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until April 30, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Syneos Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Syneos securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Syneos lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/synh/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.