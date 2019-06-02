Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Taronis Technologies, Inc. f/k/a MagneGas Applied Technology (NASDAQ: TRNX) and Encourages Taronis Investors to Contact the Firm

06/02/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Taronis Technologies, Inc. f/k/a MagneGas Applied Technology (NASDAQ: TRNX) securities between January 28, 2019 and February 12, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until June 11, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Taronis did not have a contract with the City of San Diego; (2) Taronis and its management had engaged in a scheme to defraud; and (3) that as a result of the foregoing, Taronis’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.   

If you purchased Taronis securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Taronis lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/trnx/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
