Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 12:12am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) securities from May 2, 2018 through October 8, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until December 10, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors material adverse facts about the company’s interactions with the FDA.  Specifically, Trevena is alleged to have misled its shareholders to believe that the company’s April 28, 2016 “End-of-Phase 2 Meeting” with the FDA was far more successful than it actually was.  The company did so by issuing a press release entitled “Trevena Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Phase 3 Program for Oliceridine” on May 2, 2016, in which the company announced that it had “reached general agreement” with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV 130), and was “very pleased” with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA.  In reality, the FDA disagreed with Trevena on several key factors relating to whether oliceridine would ultimately be approved for commercial distribution.  Trevena’s filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the company in gaining ultimate FDA approval.

If you purchased Trevena securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Trevena lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/trvn/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18aNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) On-Market Buy-Back of Ordinary Shares
AQ
01:15aU.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
RE
01:15aCore Exploration Ltd Napperby Uranium Resource Update and Increase
AW
01:14aMICROSOFT : announces quarterly earnings release date
PR
01:13aCORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) Napperby Uranium Resource Update and Increase
AQ
01:08aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : UpPrize Names Winners of Social Innovation Challenge
PU
01:03aCOMMVAULT GO DAY TWO : Doing Data Differently
PU
12:52aFLOWR AND SCOTTS’ HAWTHORNE BREAK GROUND ON FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CANNABIS R&D FACILITY
AQ
12:50aMMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Management Update
AW
12:49aMMJ PHYTOTECH LTD (ASX : MMJ) Portfolio Management Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
3MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD : MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Portfolio Management Update
4ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG : and Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG will pr..
5VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP : VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP. : Announces Purchase of L2 Cobalt Inc.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.