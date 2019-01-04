Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm

01/04/2019 | 03:05am CET

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yangtze Riv, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) securities between February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until March 4, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, defendant’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Yangtze securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Yangtze lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/yriv/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
