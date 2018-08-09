Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/09/2018 | 11:22pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) securities between March 12, 2018 and July 10, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until October 8, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an SEC investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Zion securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/zion/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com 
www.bespc.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
