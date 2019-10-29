Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. : Announces That a Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GPB Capital Holdings, LLC, Ascendant Capital, LLC, and Various Brokerage Firms and Encourages Investors in GPB Related Investments to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired interests in various GPB funds, including: GPB Holdings, LP; GPB Holdings Qualified, LP; GPB Holdings II, LP; GPB Automotive Portfolio, LP; GPB Cold Storage, LP; GPB NYC Development; GPB Waste Management, LP; and GPB Holdings III, LP (collectively, the “Funds”).

The complaint, filed on October 25, 2019, alleges that defendants: (i) made materially misleading statements and failed to disclose material information in the offering documents and subsequent communications concerning the nature of the Funds’ businesses and distributions, the actual value of the investments, and the significant conflicts of interest of David Gentile and Jeffry Schneider, the principals of GPB and Ascendant, respectively; and (ii) failed to properly register the Funds and the underlying securities or make required disclosures, as they were required to do given the circumstances of the offerings.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired interests in GPB Capital-related investments, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

