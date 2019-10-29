Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. : Announces That a Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GPB Capital Holdings, LLC, Ascendant Capital, LLC, and Various Brokerage Firms and Encourages Investors in GPB Related Investments to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired interests in various GPB funds, including: GPB Holdings, LP; GPB Holdings Qualified, LP; GPB Holdings II, LP; GPB Automotive Portfolio, LP; GPB Cold Storage, LP; GPB NYC Development; GPB Waste Management, LP; and GPB Holdings III, LP (collectively, the “Funds”).

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint, filed on October 25, 2019, alleges that defendants: (i) made materially misleading statements and failed to disclose material information in the offering documents and subsequent communications concerning the nature of the Funds’ businesses and distributions, the actual value of the investments, and the significant conflicts of interest of David Gentile and Jeffry Schneider, the principals of GPB and Ascendant, respectively; and (ii) failed to properly register the Funds and the underlying securities or make required disclosures, as they were required to do given the circumstances of the offerings.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired interests in GPB Capital-related investments, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pGlobal Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market 2019-2023| Innovations In The Downstream Sector to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
08:01pLANDSCAPEHUB : Expands Leadership Team, Welcomes Josh Chapman as Chief Operating Officer
BU
07:59pBOSTON BEER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:59pARCH CAPITAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:58pCHEMOURS COMPANY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chemours Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
07:57pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Sygnus Credit Investments limited (SCI) – Resignation of a Director
PU
07:57pVIVA BIOTECH : Voluntary announcement-disposal of shares
PU
07:56pTHIRD COAST MIDSTREAM ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Third Coast Midstream f/k/a American Midstream Partners, LP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
07:55pMATTEL : 3Q results helped by resurgence of iconic Barbie
AQ
07:52pANNOUNCEMENT OF (I) CONNECTED TRANSACTION : Acquisition of Fratelli Prada S.p.A. (II) Termination of Continuing Connected Transaction: Franchise Agreement with Fratelli Prada
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world
2HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Redemption of Senior Notes 7.25%..
3LI BAO GE : PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR EXISTING SHARES HELD ON T..
4SHANGHAI LA CHAPELLE FASHION CO., LT : SHANGHAI LA CHAPELLE FASHION : ANNOUNCEMENT OF CERTAIN UNAUDITED KEY PE..
5CIELO S.A. : CIELO S A : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group