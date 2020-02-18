Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Taubman Centers, Qumu, and Legg Mason on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/18/2020 | 02:55pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO), Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU), and Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO)

Buyer: Simon Property Group, Inc.

On February 10, 2020 Taubman announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Simon Property Group. Per the merger agreement Taubman stockholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of Taubman common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Taubman’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Taubman stockholders.

To learn more about the Taubman Centers investigation go to: https://bespc.com/tco/.

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)

Buyer: Synacor, Inc.

On February 11, 2020 Qumu announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Synacor. Per the merger agreement Qumu stockholders will receive 1.61 shares of Synacor common stock for each share of Qumu common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Qumu’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Qumu stockholders.

To learn more about the Qumu investigation go to: https://bespc.com/qumu/.

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM)

Buyer: Franklin Resources, Inc.

On February 18, 2020 Legg Mason announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Franklin Resources. Per the merger agreement Legg Mason stockholders will receive $50.00 in cash for each share of Legg Mason common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Legg Mason’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Legg Mason stockholders.

To learn more about the Legg Mason investigation go to: https://bespc.com/lm/.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
