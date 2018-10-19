Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) and Encourages ORA Investors to Contact the Firm

10/19/2018 | 03:04am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that purchasers of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) have filed a shareholder derivative complaint against the company’s officers and directors for breaches of fiduciary duties beginning August 8, 2017 and continuing through the present.

According to the complaint, Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) first revealed on March 16, 2018, that its disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2017 due to a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.  Ormat further reported that it had not performed an effective risk assessment related to its internal controls over accounting for income taxes.  On May 11, 2018, Ormat disclosed that it was delaying the filing of its Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission due to “error[s] in the Company’s financial statement presentation of deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities that affects the Company’s balance sheets in previous reporting periods.  Then, on May 16, 2018, Ormat revealed it will restate its second, third, and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full year 2017 statements and that its previously issued financial statements for these periods should not be relied upon.  Each of these disclosures resulted in a decrease of Ormat’s stock price to the detriment of shareholders.

If you are a long term stockholder of Ormat, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Ormat lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/ormat/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
