Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Avedro, Frederick County Bancorp, Presidio, and Wesco on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/19/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR), Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. (Other OTC: FCBI), Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO), and Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR).  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR)

Buyer: Glaukos Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on August 7, 2019, Avedro shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of Glaukos common stock for each share of Avedro common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Avedro and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Avedro investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/avdr/.

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. (Other OTC: FCBI)

Buyer: ACNB Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 2, 2019 and valued at $60 million, Frederick County stockholders will receive 0.99 shares of ACNB common stock for every share of Frederick County common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Frederick County and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Frederick County investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/fcbi/.

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO)

Buyer: BC Partners.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 14, 2019 and valued at $2.1 billion, Presidio shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Presidio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Presidio investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/psdo/.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR)

Buyer: Platinum Equity

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 9, 2019 and valued at $1.9 billion, Wesco shareholders will receive $11.05 in cash for each share of Wesco common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Wesco and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Wesco investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/wair/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
