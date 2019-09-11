Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Cambrex, Presidio, Old Line Bancorp, and Milacron Holdings on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/11/2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Cambrex Corp. (NYSE: CBM), Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO), Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ: OLBK), and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Cambrex Corp. (NYSE: CBM)

Buyer: Permira Funds

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 7, 2019 and valued at $2.4 billion, Cambrex shareholders will receive $60 in cash for each share of Cambrex common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Cambrex and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Cambrex investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cbm/.

Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO)

Buyer: BC Partners

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 14, 2019 and valued at $2.1 billion, Presidio shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash for each share of Presidio common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Presidio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Presidio investigation go to: https://bespc.com/psdo/.

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ: OLBK)

Buyer: WesBanco, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 24, 2019 and valued at $500 million, Old Line shareholders will receive 0.7844 shares WesBanco common stock for every share of Old Line common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Old Line and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Old Line investigation go to: https://bespc.com/olbk/.

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN)

Buyer: Hillenbrand, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 12, 2019 and valued at $2 billion, Milacron shareholders will receive $11.80 in cash and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand common stock for every share of Milacron common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Milacron and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Milacron investigation go to: https://bespc.com/mcrn/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
