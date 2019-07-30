Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Peak Resorts, Condor Hospitality, Old Line Bancshares, and Speedway Motorsports on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Peak Resorts, Inc., Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., Old Line Bancshares, and Speedway Motorsports, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.


Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS)

Buyer: Vail Resorts, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 22, 2019 and valued at $264 million, Peak shareholders will receive $11 in cash for each share of Peak common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Peak and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Peak investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/skis/.


Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR)

Buyer: NexPoint Hospitality Trust

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 22, 2019 and valued at $318 million, Condor shareholders will receive $11.10 in cash for each share of Condor common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Condor and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Condor investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/cdor/.


Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ: OLBK)

Buyer: WesBanco, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 24, 2019 and valued at $500 million, Old Line shareholders will receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco common stock for each share of Old Line common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Old Line and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Old Line investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/olbk/.


Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK)

Buyer: Sonic Financial Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on July 24, 2019, Speedway shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of Speedway common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Speedway and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Speedway investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/trk/.


Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:12pSOTHEBY'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11pCASTLIGHT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11pTOBII : Introduces Tobii Spotlight Technology™
AQ
06:10pASCOPIAVE : Energy partnership between hera and ascopiave in the north-east gets the green light
PU
06:08pCNO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:07pTFS FINANCIAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:07pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:06pAPPLE : forecasts strong revenue even as iPhones drop to under half of sales
RE
06:05pA10 NETWORKS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:05pGoldstream Minerals Announces Termination of LOI with CannCure Investments Inc.
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : forecasts strong revenue even as iPhones drop to under half of sales
2ASCOPIAVE SPA : ASCOPIAVE : ENERGY PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN HERA AND ASCOPIAVE IN THE NORTH-EAST GETS THE GREEN LIG..
3TOBII AB : TOBII : Introduces Tobii Spotlight Technology™
4CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC : CASTLIGHT: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Enterprise Products in deal with Chevron to develop crude oil port

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group