Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of QIAGEN, The Meet Group, and Willis Tower Watson on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/09/2020 | 08:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN), The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET), and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW).  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN)

Buyer: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

On March 3, 2020 QIAGEN announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Thermo Fisher for $11.5 billion. Per the merger agreement QIAGEN stockholders will receive approximately $43.58 in cash for each share of QIAGEN common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that QIAGEN’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for QIAGEN stockholders.

To learn more about the QIAGEN investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/qiagen/.

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET)

Buyer: NuCom Group

On March 5, 2020 The Meet Group announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by ProSiebenSat.1 and General Atlantic’s jointly owned company NuCom Group for approximately $500 million. Per the merger agreement The Meet Group’s stockholders will receive approximately $6.30 in cash for each share of The Meet Group common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that The Meet Group’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for The Meet Group’s stockholders.

To learn more about The Meet Group investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/meet/.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

Buyer: Aon plc

On March 9, 2020 Willis Towers Watson announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Aon plc for approximately $30 billion. Per the merger agreement Willis Tower Watson’s stockholders will receive 1.08 shares of Aon common stock for each share of Willis Tower Watson common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Willis Tower Watson’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Willis Tower Watson’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Willis Towers Watson investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/wltw/.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
