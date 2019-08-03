Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 8x8 Investors to Contact the Firm

08/03/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) on behalf of 8x8 investors.  Our investigation concerns whether 8x8 has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 31, 2019, B. Riley downgraded 8x8 from “Neutral” to “Sell,” stating that 8x8’s July 30, 2019 earnings report “appeared to pass muster at first glance” but that “dissecting the company’s guidance and cash flow statement left us with a number of concerns,” including cash burn and deferred sales commission costs.  On this news, 8x8’s stock price fell sharply during on July 31, 2019, closing at $24.17 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 8x8 shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into 8x8, please go to https://bespc.com/EGHT.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
