Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Granite Construction and Uber on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE: GVA) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on behalf of investors. Our investigation concerns whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Granite Construction, Inc. (NYSE: GVA)

On July 29, 2019, Granite announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2019.  The company disclosed a net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 for the quarter. Revising its fiscal year 2019 guidance, Granite stated that its results were impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects.

On this news, Granite’s stock price fell $7.98 per share, or 17.94%, to close at $36.49 per share on July 30, 2019.

For more information on our investigation into Granite Construction, go to: https://bespc.com/GVA

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER)

On or about May 10, 2019, Uber announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) at $45.00 per share.  Three months later, Uber reported a significant earnings miss, losing $5.24 billion in one quarter, and reporting revenue of $2.87 billion, against analyst expectations of $3.05 billion.

For more information on our investigation into Uber, go to: https://bespc.com/uber

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:38pLYNAS : Malaysia PM says cannot force rare earths firm Lynas to leave country
RE
10:35pCann Global Limited Reinstatement Update
AW
10:31pROBINSON PCL : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2019
PU
10:30pSTANLEY HO : Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
DJ
10:28pTerraForm Power Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10:26pSIAM CEMENT PCL : Disclosure of the Roadshow Presentation on the Company's Website
PU
10:26pBNK PETROLEUM INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results with Net Income of $1.5 Million
AQ
10:25pSEC Proposes to Modernize Disclosures of Business, Legal Proceedings, and Risk Factors Under Regulation S-K
NE
10:24pSTEMLINE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of $76,250,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
10:24pStemline Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $76,250,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
3CBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
4APPLE : APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
5Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group