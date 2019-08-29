Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Myriad Investors to Contact the Firm

08/29/2019 | 07:11pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) on behalf of Myriad investors. Our investigation concerns whether Myriad has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 13, 2019, the Myriad Genetics reported lower earnings than expected and revealed that it has been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the test offering of one of its products. On this news, the price of Myriad Genetics stock decreased from $44.55 per share to $25.50 per share, a decline of 44%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Myriad shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Myriad please go to https://bespc.com/MYGN. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
