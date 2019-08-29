Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Myriad Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) on behalf of Myriad investors. Our investigation concerns whether Myriad has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 13, 2019, the Myriad Genetics reported lower earnings than expected and revealed that it has been in ongoing discussions with the FDA regarding the test offering of one of its products. On this news, the price of Myriad Genetics stock decreased from $44.55 per share to $25.50 per share, a decline of 44%.

