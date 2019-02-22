Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 06:16pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC).  Our investigation concerns whether Kraft has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 21, 2019, the company announced that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in October regarding its “accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function, including, but not limited to, agreements, side agreements, and changes or modifications to its agreements with its vendors.”

On this news, Kraft’s share price fell by more than 27%, closing at $34.95 on February 22, 2019.  

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kraft shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Kraft please go to https://bespc.com/khc/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:44pAPPLIED RESEARCH WORKS, INC. : Cozeva Achieves 2019 NCQA AMP Measure Certification℠
PR
06:41pMICROSOFT : workers demand it drop $480 million U.S. Army contract
RE
06:36pFIREEYE : Iranian Revolutionary Guard behind cyber-attack on Australia - report
AQ
06:32pAPPLE : Reconsidering screen time
AQ
06:32pCIPLA : wins portion of state ARV tender
AQ
06:31pENCORE WIRE : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
06:27pCannabis One Holdings Inc. (formerly Metropolitan Energy Corp.) Announces Receipt of Conditional Approval for Listing on CSE and Provides Update on Proposed RTO
AQ
06:27pAUTOCANADA : announces release date, conference call and webcast for FY2018 financial results
AQ
06:27pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Canyon Partners Issues Statement Regarding Caesars Entertainment
PR
06:23pBOEING : Brazil judge suspends Embraer-Boeing tie-up negotiations - court document
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : workers demand it drop $480 million U.S. Army contract
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Brazil judge suspends Embraer-Boeing tie-up negotiations - court document
3Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Conagra Brands, Inc.
4CANADIAN PREMIUM SAND INC : CANADIAN PREMIUM SAND INC. : Provides an Update on the Develoment of Its Wanipigow..
5LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.