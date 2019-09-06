Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages The RealReal Investors to Contact the Firm

09/06/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) on behalf of The RealReal stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether The RealReal has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On June 28, 2019 The RealReal completed its IPO, offering shares at $20.00 and subsequently raising $300 million in proceeds. On August 14, 2019, shares of The RealReal plunged 14.8% after the company announced its second quarter 2019 results. The results included an EBITDA loss of $20.9 million and a free cash flow loss of $32.1 million. The stock currently trades at $13.61 per share, a 32% decline from The RealReal's IPO share price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired The RealReal shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into The RealReal please go to https://bespc.com/real. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
