Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages The RealReal Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) on behalf of The RealReal stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether The RealReal has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 28, 2019 The RealReal completed its IPO, offering shares at $20.00 and subsequently raising $300 million in proceeds. On August 14, 2019, shares of The RealReal plunged 14.8% after the company announced its second quarter 2019 results. The results included an EBITDA loss of $20.9 million and a free cash flow loss of $32.1 million. The stock currently trades at $13.61 per share, a 32% decline from The RealReal's IPO share price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired The RealReal shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss

