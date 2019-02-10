Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 06:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of 22nd Century Group, Inc., Vale S.A., Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc., and Astec Industries, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII)
Class Period: February 18, 2016 - October 25, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (2) such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission; and (3) consequently, 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the 22nd Century class action go to: http://bespc.com/xxii/.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)
Class Period: April 13, 2018 - January 28, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Vale class action go to: http://bespc.com/vale/.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT)
Class Period: March 14, 2014 - November 14, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, the company’s financial statements were misstated; (3) that the company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) that, as a result, company would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Revolution Lighting class action go to: http://bespc.com/rvlt/.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE)
Class Period: July 26, 2016 - October 22, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the company’s pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook.

To learn more about the Astec class action go to: http://bespc.com/aste/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20pRUMBLEON : City Tips for Safe Highway Riding (Video)
PU
07:16pRik van der Kooi of Microsoft Advertising Elected Chairman of the IAB Board of Directors
BU
07:15pGWA : Advance Notice - FY19 Half Year Results
PU
07:15pAMAZON COM : Honeymoon Ends for Albany's Democratic Leaders
DJ
07:05pNVIDIA : Step Up to a New Design Experience with NVIDIA Quadro RTX Powered Workstations
PU
07:05pGREENBRIAR CAPITAL : to Initiate Two for One Forward Stock Split
EQ
07:00pGreenbriar to Initiate Two for One Forward Stock Split
NE
06:52pOMAN OIL MARKETING : plans to expand oil operations in Saudi Arabia, Tanzania - executive
AQ
06:47pMANCHESTER UNITED : Edinson Cavani likely to miss Manchester United game, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel
AQ
06:47pMANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool back on top as Manchester United go fourth
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : downs Sassuolo 3-0 with Cristiano setting the tone
2Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, T..
3Alloys Appointed as National Grandstream Distributor for the Australian Marketplace
4Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Centu..
5IAB Expands Membership to Include Brand Leaders for Their Critical Perspective as the Digital Marketing Lan..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.