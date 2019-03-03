Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/03/2019 | 06:31pm EST

NEW YORK, March 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of 22nd Century Group, Inc., Vale S.A., Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc., and Astec Industries, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII)

Class Period: February 18, 2016 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 22nd Century’s stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (2) such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission; and (3) consequently, 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the 22nd Century class action go to: http://bespc.com/xxii/.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)

Class Period: April 11, 2018 - January 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Vale class action go to: http://bespc.com/vale/.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT)

Class Period: March 14, 2014 - November 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, the company’s financial statements were misstated; (3) that the company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) that, as a result, company would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Revolution Lighting class action go to: http://bespc.com/rvlt/.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 - October 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the company’s pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook.

To learn more about the Astec class action go to: http://bespc.com/aste/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com 

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
