Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against A.O. Smith Corporation, Community Health Systems, Metro Bank, and Heron Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/23/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of A.O. Smith Corporation, Community Health Systems, Inc., Metro Bank PLC, and Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 to May 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that the company had used a distribution partner, Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain, to artificially inflate the company’s sales and gross margins in the important Chinese market.

To learn more about the A. O. Smith class action go to: http://bespc.com/aos/

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)

Class Period: February 20, 2017 to February 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) the company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) as a result, the company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) as a result, the company had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Community Health class action go to: http://bespc.com/cyh/

Metro Bank PLC (Other OTC: MBNKF)

Class Period: March 6, 2018 to May 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Metro Bank misclassified the risk terms of many of its loans; (2) accordingly, Metro Bank failed to maintain sufficient capital; (3) this conduct would lead to investigations by the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority; (4) this conduct would also lead to the reduction of deposits at Metro Bank from larger commercial and partnership clients; and (5) as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Metro Bank class action go to: http://bespc.com/metro/

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)

Class Period: October 31, 2018 to April 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

The complaint, filed on June 3, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Heron Therapeutics class action go to https://bespc.com/hrtx/

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
