Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 06:14pm EST

NEW YORK, March 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Activision Blizzard, Inc., Health Insurance Innovations, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Company.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Class Period:   August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie’s partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies’ relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard’s revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Activision class action go to: http://bespc.com/atvi/.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ)

Class Period: February 28, 2018 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a substantial portion of the company’s revenues were derived from third parties; (2) that these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell the company’s policies, including overstating the policy’s coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales; (3) that regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact the company’s operations; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Health Insurance class action go to: http://bespc.com/hiiq/.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG)

Class Period: June 27, 2018 - December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that material information about Conagra’s acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (“Pinnacle”), including that: (1) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (2) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (3) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (4) consequently, defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

To learn more about the Conagra class action go to: http://bespc.com/cag/.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)

Class Period: May 4, 2017 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraft’s internal controls, specifically with respect to its procurement area, were inadequate; (2) Kraft would be forced to write down a significant amount of goodwill and certain intangible assets in its Kraft natural cheese business, its Oscar Mayer cold cuts business, and its Canada retail business due to supply chain issues; (3) Kraft failed to advise investors of the foregoing issues; and (4) as a result, Kraft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Kraft Heinz class action go to: http://bespc.com/khc/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

 

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:50pWall Street futures jump on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Asian shares seen higher
RE
06:44pOIL SEARCH : Company Update - March 2019
PU
06:41pLEAGOLD MINING : Reports Two Fatalities at Fazenda Mine
AQ
06:41pGet Answers to Your Dermatology Questions with a New Series from Excelin Medical Spa
GL
06:34pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 28/2/19 - $0.9759
PU
06:31pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
06:31pNidec Completes Acquisition of DESCH Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG and Its Group Companies
GL
06:30pFacts Omitted From The Wall Street Journal Story About Greg Lindberg And His Companies
PR
06:28pAVITA MEDICAL : Announces Temporary Interruption of Sales of Products in EU
BU
06:27pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sogou, Wayfair, DBV Technologies, and Ferroglobe and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Electric scooter sharing firm VOI raises $30 million for European expansion
23SBIO INC : 3SBIO : and TLC Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland ..
3DIGIMARC CORP : DIGIMARC : and Alliance Partners Showcase Retail & Packaging Solutions at RetailTech Japan
4PALM OIL : Global 2019 palm oil demand set for first contraction in two decades
5FITAIHI HOLDING GROUP : FITAIHI : Family claims dual Saudi-US citizen detained and tortured

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.