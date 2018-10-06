Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ampio, Microchip Technology, Chegg, and Alnylam and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/06/2018 | 01:00am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Chegg, Inc., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE)

Class Period:   December 14, 2017 – August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio’s AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. 

To learn more about the Ampio class action go to:  https://bespc.com/ampio/.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP)

Class Period:   March 31, 2018 – August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate security measures to protect users data; (2) that the company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) that as a result, the company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Microchip class action go to:  https://bespc.com/mchp/.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

Class Period:   July 30, 2018 – September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate security measures to protect users data; (2) that the company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) that as a result, the company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Chegg class action go to:  https://bespc.com/chegg/.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) 

Class Period:   February 15, 2018 – September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  

To learn more about the Alnylam investigation go to: http://bespc.com/alny/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
