Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CV Sciences, Papa John’s, and Qurate and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:07am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of CV Sciences, Inc., Papa John’s International, Inc., and Qurate Retail Group, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.  

CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI)

Class Period: June 19, 2018 - August 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that the company’s Patent #15/426,617: (1) received a non-final rejection from the USPTO on April 27, 2017; (2) a final rejection from the USPTO on December 14, 2017; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about CV Sciences’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

To learn more about the CV Sciences class action go to:  https://bespc.com/cvsi/.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose materially adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Papa John’s executives, including defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the company; (2) Papa Johns’ Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (3) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa Johns’ business and operations, and expose Papa John’s to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (4) as a result, Papa Johns’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

To learn more about the Papa John’s class action go to: http://bespc.com/pzza/.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 - September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants’ statements pertaining to the company’s revenue growth were materially false and misleading because defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the company was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) the company’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Qurate class action go to: http://bespc.com/qurate/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/18ASL MARINE : > Completion Of Informal Meetings With Noteholders
PU
09/18NEW WISDOM : Form of acceptance and transfer of ordinary share(s) of hk$0.01 each in the issued share capital of new wisdom holding company limited
PU
09/18ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Ontario artist wins the 20th RBC Canadian Painting Competition (CPC)
PU
09/18CHINA HOUSEHOLD : to change stock short name
AQ
09/18FGV BHD : Malaysia's FGV Holdings Says Suspended CEO Zakaria Arshad Has Resigned
DJ
09/18GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. - GBT
AC
09/18TESLA : Saudis clinch $1-billion deal with Lucid Motors as Tesla faces criminal probe
AQ
09/18TRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO
AC
09/18THE NEW MERCEDES-AMG A 35 4MATIC : New entry-level model opens up the world of driving performance
PU
09/18Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Fanhua, Pretium Resources, and OPKO Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking..
3U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
4ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. senators seek punishment if China's ZTE violates deal
5PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : EXCLUSIVE: Indian police scrutinize major law firm in PNB fraud probe after documents m..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.