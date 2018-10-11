Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CV Sciences, Lannett, and Ampio and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/11/2018 | 01:20am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of CV Sciences, Inc., Lannett Company, Inc., and Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

CV Sciences, Inc. (Other OTC: CVSI)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 - August 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that the company’s Patent #15/426,617: (1) received a non-final rejection from the USPTO on April 27, 2017; (2) a final rejection from the USPTO on December 14, 2017; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about CV Sciences’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

To learn more about the CV Sciences class action go to:  https://bespc.com/cvsi/.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 - August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with JSP; (2) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable, and (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Lannett class action go to: http://bespc.com/lannett/.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 – August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio’s AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. 

To learn more about the Ampio class action go to:  https://bespc.com/ampio/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

