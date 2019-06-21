Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Community Health Systems, Metro Bank, Ra Medical Systems, and Kingstone Companies and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/21/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Health Systems, Inc., Metro Bank, Plc, Ra Medical, Inc., and Kingstone Companies.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)

Class Period: February 20, 2017 to February 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) the company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) as a result, the company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) as a result, the company had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Community Health Systems Investigation please go to: https://bespc.com/cyh/

Metro Bank PLC (Other OTC: MBNKF)

Class Period: March 6, 2018 - May 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Metro Bank misclassified the risk terms of many of its loans; (2) accordingly, Metro Bank failed to maintain sufficient capital; (3) this conduct would lead to investigations by the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority; (4) this conduct would also lead to the reduction of deposits at Metro Bank from larger commercial and partnership clients; and (5) as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Metro Bank class action go to: http://bespc.com/metro/.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO on September 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) the Company’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) the Company’s manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ra medical class action go to: https://bespc.com/rmed/

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS)

Class Period: March 14, 2018 to April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company did not adequately follow industry best practices related to claims handling; (2) that, as a result, the Company did not record sufficient claims reserves; (3) that the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Kingstone class action go to: https://bespc.com/KINS/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
