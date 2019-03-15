Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DBV Technologies, Activision Blizzard, Ferroglobe, and Vale and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

03/15/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of DBV Technologies S.A., Activision Blizzard, Inc., Ferroglobe PLC, and Vale S.A.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)

Class Period: February 14, 2018 - December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies’ Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about DBV Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the DBV class action go to: http://bespc.com/dbvt/.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Class Period:   August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie’s partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies’ relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard’s revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Activision class action go to: http://bespc.com/atvi/.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was excess supply of the company’s products; (2) that demand for the company’s products was declining; (3) that, as a result, the pricing of the company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ferroglobe class action go to: http://bespc.com/gsm/.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)

Class Period: April 11, 2018 - January 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Vale class action go to: http://bespc.com/vale/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
