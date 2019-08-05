Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against EQT Corporation, Eagle Bancorp, Karyopharm, and L Brands, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of EQT Corporation, Eagle Bancorp, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., and L Brands, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

Class Period: June 19, 2017 to October 24, 2018

The Complaint, filed on June 26, 2019, alleges that during the Class Period defendants falsely stated that EQT's acquisition of Rice, a rival gas producer, would yield billions of dollars in synergies based on purported operational benefits. Specifically, on June 19, 2017, defendants announced that EQT had entered into an agreement to acquire Rice for $6.7 billion. Defendants represented that because Rice had an acreage footprint largely contiguous to EQT's existing acreage, the acquisition would allow EQT to achieve "a 50% increase in average lateral [drilling] lengths" (as opposed to more traditional vertical well drilling). EQT claimed that as a result, the merger would result in $2.5 billion in synergies, including $100 million in cost savings in 2018 alone. After the closing in November 2017, the Company continued to tout the "significant operational synergies" of the merger. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, EQT shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period. On March 15, 2018, just five months after the acquisition closed, EQT announced the sudden and unexpected resignation of its CEO. Then, on October 25, 2018, the Company reported poor third-quarter financial results caused by an increase in total costs and disclosed that its estimated capital expenditures for well development in 2018 would increase by $300 million. As a result, the Company reduced its full year forecast for 2018. These disclosures caused EQT shares to decline by 13%, dropping from a close of $40.46 per share on October 24, 2018 to $35.34 on October 25, 2018.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Class Period: March 2, 2015 to July 19, 2019

The complaint, filed on July 24, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp’s internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company to undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing internal and government investigations of “the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official.”

On this news, Eagle Bancorp’s stock price fell $14.30 per share, or 26.75%, to close at $39.15 per share on July 18, 2019.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Class Period: March 2, 2017 to February 22, 2019

The Complaint, filed on July 23, 2019, alleges that during the Class Period defendants falsely represented the safety and efficacy of selinexor, a pharmaceutical drug intended for the treatment of various types of cancer that Karyopharm was in the process of developing. Specifically, defendants' material misrepresentations and omissions center on defendants' claims regarding results from clinical trials for selinexor's treatment of patients with certain types of blood cancer. During the Class Period, defendants claimed that selinexor studies showed that selinexor was "well-tolerated" by patients and explained that there were "no new clinically significant adverse events in the patients receiving selinexor." The Company repeatedly touted the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a "predictable and manageable tolerability profile" and a "very nice safety profile." In reality, selinexor was unsafe with limited efficacy.

The truth was revealed on February 22, 2019, when the Federal Drug Administration ("FDA") released a briefing document that expressed serious concerns with selinexor. Specifically, the FDA revealed that, contrary to Karyopharm's assurances, one of the previously cancelled selinexor trials had resulted in "worse overall survival" for certain patients treated with selinexor, which "highlight[ed] the toxicity of this drug." The FDA unambiguously concluded that "[t]reatment with selinexor is associated with significant toxicity" and has "limited efficacy." These disclosures caused the Company's stock price to decline from $8.97 per share to $5.07 per share, or more than 43%.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Class Period: May 31, 2018 to November 19, 2018

The complaint, filed on July 23, 2019, alleges that during the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding L Brands' business and prospects, which caused L Brands stock to trade at artificially inflated prices of more than $37 per share during the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint alleges that, prior to and during the Class Period, L Brands' Victoria's Secret and PINK businesses began to experience deteriorating operating performance due to, among other things, increased competition from new lingerie brands. In an attempt to drive sales and retain market share in the face of increasing competition, Victoria's Secret and PINK engaged in heavy promotional activities by offering consumers large discounts and even giving items free of charge. While this marketing strategy helped to mitigate sales declines, it adversely impacted the Company's profit margins and cash flows and had a deleterious impact on the Company's liquidity. In response to questions from securities analysts about the sustainability of the Company's dividends, defendants repeatedly stated that L Brands had sufficient cash flow and cash on hand to sustain its dividends and that the Company, "in its history, ha[d] never reduced the dividend." Then, just weeks after defendants issued a series of false and misleading statements about the Company's dividends, L Brands announced that it was cutting its dividend in half so that it could pay down existing debt. In response to this news, the price of L Brands common stock declined approximately 18%, from $34.55 per share on November 19, 2018 to $28.43 per share on November 20, 2018.

