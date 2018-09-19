Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Fanhua, Pretium Resources, and OPKO Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Fanhua Inc., Pretium Resources Inc., and OPKO Health, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Fanhua Inc. (FANH)

Class Period: April 20, 2018 - August 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fanhua engaged in improper business practices, including irregular accounting; (2) the foregoing practices were intended to benefit company insiders and overstated Fanhua’s financial assets and performance metrics; and (3) as a result, Fanhua’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Fanhua class action go to: http://bespc.com/fanh/ .

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 -September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Pretium class action go to: https://bespc.com/pretium/ .

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 -September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USAT’s treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USAT’s internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO class action go to: http://bespc.com/opk/ .

