Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Fitbit, India Globalization, and Aphria and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 07:01pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Fitbit, Inc., India Globalization Capital, Inc., and Aphria Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Class Period: August 2, 2016 - January 30, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that the defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the company was struggling to transition its mission and differentiate itself from Apple Inc. and other competitors; (2) that, as such, the company was experiencing increased competition; (3) that, as a result, demand and sell-through for the company’s existing and new products were being negatively impacted; (4) that, as a result, the company’s sales and financial results were weakening, and growth was slowing; (5) that the company’s financial guidance was overstated; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants statements during the Class Period about Fitbit’s business, operations, financial results and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Fitbit class action go to: http://bespc.com/fit/.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC, OTC: IGCC)

Class Period: June 21, 2018 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization’s business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate its potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the New York Stock Exchange delisted India Globalization’s shares from its exchange; and (4) consequently, defendants’ statements about India Globalization’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.  

To learn more about the India Globalization class action go to: http://bespc.com/igc/.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 - December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Latin American assets acquired by the company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; and (ii) that the acquisition of Latin American assets would enrich the company’s CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Aphria’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered investment losses as a result of defendants’ conduct.

To learn more about the Aphria class action go to: http://bespc.com/apha/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32pSCANCOM : MTN presents gifts to Christmas babies in Tarkwa
AQ
08:32pNOTICE TO DISREGARD – Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)
GL
08:31pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Man Utd Consider Juventus Boss Allegri As New Manager Search Continues
AQ
08:28pNAUTILUS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:25pWELLS FARGO : to Pay States About $575 Million to Settle Customer Harm Claims--4th Update
DJ
08:23pCARNIVAL : Royalty And Roses Marks Ceremony To Name Carnival Cruise Line Float For Rose Parade
PR
08:18pUNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:18pQUICKLOGIC CORPORATION : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
08:18pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. – NVFY
BU
08:14pENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
2APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
3TESLA : Tesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board --Update
4VMWARE, INC. : VMware Announces Per Share Dividend Amount and Payment Date for Previously Announced One-Time S..
5VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.