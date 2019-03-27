Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Health Insurance, Conagra, Kraft Heinz, and Diplomat and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, and Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ)

Class Period: February 28, 2018 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a substantial portion of the company’s revenues were derived from third parties; (2) that these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell the company’s policies, including overstating the policy’s coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales; (3) that regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact the company’s operations; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Health Insurance class action go to: http://bespc.com/hiiq/ .

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG)

Class Period: June 27, 2018 - December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that material information about Conagra’s acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (“Pinnacle”), including that: (1) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (2) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (3) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (4) consequently, defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

To learn more about the Conagra class action go to: http://bespc.com/cag/ .

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)

Class Period: May 4, 2017 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraft’s internal controls, specifically with respect to its procurement area, were inadequate; (2) Kraft would be forced to write down a significant amount of goodwill and certain intangible assets in its Kraft natural cheese business, its Oscar Mayer cold cuts business, and its Canada retail business due to supply chain issues; (3) Kraft failed to advise investors of the foregoing issues; and (4) as a result, Kraft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Kraft Heinz class action go to: http://bespc.com/khc/.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 - February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Diplomat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Diplomat class action go to: http://bespc.com/dplo/ .

