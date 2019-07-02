Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Box, Cloudera, and Mammoth Energy and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/02/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Heron Therapeutics, Inc., Box, Inc, Cloudera, Inc., and Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)

Class Period: October 31, 2018 to April 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

The complaint filed on June 3, 2019 alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Heron Therapeutics class action go to https://bespc.com/hrtx/

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)

Class Period: November 28, 2018 to June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

The complaint filed on June 6, 2019 alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) that, as a result, the company’s revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Box class action go to: https://bespc.com/box

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR)

Class Period: April 28, 2017 to June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The complaint filed on June 7, 2019 alleges that during the Class Period, the Defendants failed to disclose adverse facts pertaining to Cloudera's business, operations, and financial condition, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by Defendants.  Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company's Hadoop-based platform; (ii) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues; (iii) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows for the foreseeable future; (iv) the primary motivation for the Company's merger with Hortonworks was to generate growth through the acquisition of Hortonworks' existing customers (as opposed to obtaining them organically); and (v) that the purported synergies and other benefits of the merger with Hortonworks were materially overstated.

To learn more about the Cloudera class action go to: https://bespc.com/cldr

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

Class Period: October 19, 2017 to June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The complaint filed on June 7, 2019 alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Mammoth class action go to: http://bespc.com/tusk

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
