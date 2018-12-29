Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Honeywell, Synchrony, Apogee, and Costco and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Honeywell International Inc., Synchrony Financial, Apogee Enterprises, Inc., and Costco Wholesale Corporation. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Class Period: February 9, 2018 - October 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Honeywell’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Honeywell’s Bendix asbestos-related liability was greater than initially reported; (ii) the Company maintained improper accounting practices in connection with its Bendix asbestos-related liability; and (iii) as a result, Honeywell’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Honeywell class action go to: http://bespc.com/hon/ .

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Class Period: October 21, 2016 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Synchrony falsely represented that its consistent and disciplined underwriting practices had led to a higher quality loan portfolio than those of its competitors. In truth, Synchrony relaxed its underwriting standards and increasingly offered private-label credit cards to riskier borrowers to sustain growth. The truth about Synchrony’s credit standards began to be revealed on April 28, 2017, when the company announced disappointing first quarter 2017 earnings driven by poor loan performance.

To learn more about the Synchrony class action go to: https://bespc.com/syf/ .

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG)

Class Period: June 28, 2018 - September 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Apogee lacked the required labor force in place to ramp-up its production; (ii) Apogee was unable to hire, train and retain new employees; (iii) Apogee’s productivity and margins would be negatively impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Apogee class action go to: http://bespc.com/apog/ .

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

Class Period: June 6, 2018 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Costco lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, defendants’ statements about Costco’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Costco class action go to: https://bespc.com/cost/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts