Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Impinj, Pinduoduo, and Nevro and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/30/2018 | 01:50am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Impinj, Inc., Pinduoduo, Inc., and Nevro Corp.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Impinj, Inc. (PI)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 - August 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged in conduct that could lead to an employee complaint and/or Audit Committee investigation; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Impinj’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  

To learn more about the Impinj class action go to: https://bespc.com/impinj/.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Class Period: July 23, 2018 – August 21, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.  In the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Pinduoduo’s IPO, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company’s online platform; (2) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Pinduoduo class action go to: http://bespc.com/pdd/.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 - July 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and the proprietary nature of the Company’s principal products.  Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company’s Senza systems; (2) that as a result, the Company’s Senza systems were not “novel” or “proprietary;” (3) that these practices caused the Company to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) that, as a result, Nevro’s U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Nevro’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Nevro class action go to: https://bespc.com/nevro/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
