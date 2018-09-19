Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Impinj, Sinclair, and Cronos and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Impinj, Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and Cronos Group Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Impinj, Inc. (PI)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 - August 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the company had engaged in conduct that could lead to an employee complaint and/or Audit Committee investigation; (2) the company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Impinj’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Impinj class action go to: https://bespc.com/impinj/ .

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)

Class Period: February 22, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and its proposed merger with Tribune Media Company (the “Sinclair/Tribune Merger”). Specifically, defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Sinclair/Tribune Merger was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (2) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (3) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm’s length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair’s controlling shareholders to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Sinclair class action go to: https://bespc.com/sbgi/ .

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - August 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the size of Cronos’ distribution agreements with the provinces was relatively small; (2) and as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Cronos’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading, and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Cronos class action go to: https://bespc.com/cronos/ .

