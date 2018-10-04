Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Impinj, LogMeIn, and Pinduoduo and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 12:44am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Impinj, Inc., LogMeIn, Inc., and Pinduoduo Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI)

Class Period: November 3, 2016 – August 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the company had engaged in conduct that could lead to an employee complaint and/or Audit Committee investigation; (2) the company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Impinj’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  

To learn more about the Impinj class action go to:  https://bespc.com/impinj/.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

Class Period: March 1, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants issued false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the LogMeIn class action go to: http://bespc.com/logmein/.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

Class Period: July 23, 2018 - August 21, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  In the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Pinduoduo’s IPO, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the company’s online platform; (2) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Pinduoduo class action go to: http://bespc.com/pdd/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:18aIRESS : Retail stockbroking - insights and opportunities
PU
02:18aMACMAHON : Class action settlement
PU
02:17aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Microchip Technology Incorporated - MCHP
AC
02:16aCVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
02:15aLake Resources NL Drill Rig Mobilises to Cauchari
AW
02:13aONCOLYS BIOPHARMA : We will attend the exhibition of BioJapan 2018 being held at Pacifico Yokohama from October 10 to 12, 2018 (D - 25 booth)
PU
02:13aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA becomes the first Spanish bank to digitize company guarantees
PU
02:13aHP : At HUE Fest, esports gets intense
PU
02:09aHILL & SMITH : After robbing a Lexington County hotel at gunpoint, 2 Columbia men headed to prison
AQ
02:08aASTUR GOLD : Black Dragon Agrees Deal with RMB to buy back Royalty
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. judge says China's ZTE violates probation; extends monitor's term
2AHF HITS NEW MILESTONE: 1 Million Lives in Care!
3KKR & CO INC : KKR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Immigration reform key to growing U.S. economy, Dallas Fed CEO s..
5ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with L..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.