Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Indivior, Heron Therapeutics, Mammoth Energy, and ChinaCache and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Indivior, Heron Therapeutics, Mammoth Energy, and ChinaCache. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Indivior PLC (Other OTC: INVVY)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 to April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Indivior class action go to: http://bespc.com/invvy/ .

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)

Class Period: October 31, 2018 to April 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Heron had failed to include adequate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls and non-clinical information in its NDA for HTX-011; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood that the FDA would not approve Heron’s NDA for HTX-011; and (iii) as a result, Heron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Heron class action go to: https://bespc.com/hrtx

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)

Class Period: October 19, 2017 to June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants statements about Mammoth’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Mammoth class action go to: http://bespc.com/tusk

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH)

Class Period: April 10, 2015 to May 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that on April 29, 2019, ChinaCache filed a Form NT 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that it would delay filing its annual report for fiscal year 2018. On May 17, 2019, ChinaCache announced that the Company and its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (“Chairman”), Song Wang (“Wang”), were under criminal investigation by a government prosecutor office in Beijing for charges of enterprise bribery. Wang resigned as CEO and Chairman, and on that same day, ChinaCache securities were halted from trading on the NASDAQ.

Further, on May 23, 2019, ChinaCache said that it received a NASDAQ Notification Letter, three days earlier on May 20, 2019, because it failed NASDAQ listing requirements by delaying its 2018 Form NT 20-F (the "NASDAQ Letter"). The NASDAQ Letter also probed the company regarding the resignation of its auditor, Grant Thornton China, ChinaCache’s engagement of its new auditor, and the allegations of enterprise bribery by ChinaCache and Wang. To date, ChinaCache securities remain halted, and consequently ChinaCache securities are essentially valueless.

To learn more about the ChinaCache class action go to: http://bespc.com/CCIH

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.