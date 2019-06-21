Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against KushCo Holdings, Jumia Technologies, Intersect ENT, and Momo and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of KushCo Holdings, Inc., Jumia Technologies, AG, Intersect ENT, Inc., and Momo, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



KushCo Holdings, Inc. (KSHB)

Class Period: July 12, 2017 to April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) KushCo made material accounting errors in connection with its acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid; (2) as a result, KushCo’s previously issued financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, included in the company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for such periods, and financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended May 31, 2017, November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, May 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018, included in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods, could not be relied upon; (3) KushCo’s net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, was more than twice as high than previously reported; (4) KushCo and its management’s assurances that its financial statements for those fiscal years and periods were accurate and fairly reported could not be relied upon; and (5) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information go to: https://bespc.com/kshb/

Jumia Technologies, AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Class Period: April 12, 2019 to May 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about Jumia and its business. These statements are alleged to be materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose that: (1) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (2) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the company’s sales; (3) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (4) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

For more information about the Jumia class action go to: https://bespc.com/jmia

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 to May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA; (2) as a result, the company’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) as a result, the company’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt the company’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) the company would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Intersect ENT class action go to: https://bespc.com/xent/

Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2015 to April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Momo’s compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (2) Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (3) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (4) as a result, Momo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Momo class action go to: http://bespc.com/momo/ .

