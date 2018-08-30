Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MEDNAX, Farmland Partners, and Vuzix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/30/2018 | 01:56am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of MEDNAX, Inc., Farmland Partners Inc., and Vuzix Corporation.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

MEDNAX, Inc. (MD)

Class Period: February 2, 2016 - July 27, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that, on July 28, 2017, Mednax announced, during its second quarter earnings call with investors and analysts, that the company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the quarter.  Significantly, the company also disclosed that any future anesthesiologist acquisitions were unlikely, which Mednax attributed to the “challenging” payor mix combined with “continued . . . growth in compensation expense for nurse anesthetists.”

To learn more about the MEDNAX class action go to:  https://bespc.com/mednax/.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

Class Period: May 9, 2017 - July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:   (1) Farmland Partners artificially increased its revenues by making loans to related party tenants; (2) as a result of the foregoing, Farmland Partners Class Period revenues were overstated; and (3) as a result, Farmland Partners public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

To learn more about the Farmland class action go to:  https://bespc.com/farmland/.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Class Period: September 9, 2017 - March 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost the Company’s stock price; (2) that Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading. 

To learn more about the Vuzix class action go to: http://bespc.com/vuzix/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


