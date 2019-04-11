Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Maiden Holdings, Uxin, Molson Coors, and Amyris and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Maiden Holdings, Ltd., Uxin Limited, Molson Coors Brewing Company, and Amyris, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD)

Class Period: March 4, 2014 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust’s insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust’s insurance portfolio. According to the complaint, the company failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)

Class Period: Securities pursuant to and/or traceable to Uxin’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on or about June 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) the company was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, the company would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, the company’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 – February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants misstated Molson’s financial condition in filings with the SEC, while falsely representing that Molson’s financial statements complied with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and that its internal controls were effective.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS)

Class Period: March 15, 2018 - March 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company lacked sufficient resources to accurately account for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, there was a material weakness in the company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (3) that, as a result, the company would be unable to timely file its annual report; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

