Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against National Beverage, Vuzix, and Impinj and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of National Beverage Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, and Impinj, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.  

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ)

Class Period: July 17, 2014 - July 3, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the company made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company’s sales claims and the supposed underlying proprietary techniques lacked a verifiable basis; (2) the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Nick A. Caporella, engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  

To learn more about the National Beverage class action go to: https://bespc.com/national-beverage/.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI)

Class Period: September 9, 2017 - March 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost the Company’s stock price; (2) that Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading. 

To learn more about the Vuzix class action go to: http://bespc.com/vuzix/.

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI)

Class Period: May 7, 2018 - August 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2018

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged in conduct that could lead to an employee complaint and/or Audit Committee investigation; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Impinj’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.  

To learn more about the Impinj class action go to:  https://bespc.com/impinj/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:52pARAMARK : Joins the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Legacy Sponsor CVS Health to Advance Student Health and Education
BU
09:52pFEDEX : 10 FedEx Drivers Take Home Top Honors at the 2018 National Truck Driving Championships
BU
09:49pGREENWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:48pSACHEM CAPITAL CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:47pEXACTUS : MANAGEMENTS'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:47pInc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
BU
09:46pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 20
DJ
09:46pOasis Awarded $990 Million Contract by U.S. Air Force Battle Management Directorate
AC
09:44pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces A Fatality At Its Cobre Panama Project
PR
09:44pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces A Fatality At Its Cobre Panama Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD : Pepsi Continues Move Away From Sugary Drinks With SodaStream Deal
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Tesla nears three-month low as JPMorgan adds to deal doubts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.