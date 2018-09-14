Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against National Beverage, ACADIA, and Vuzix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of National Beverage Corporation, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Vuzix Corporation. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Class Period: July 17, 2014 - July 3, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company’s sales claims and the supposed underlying proprietary techniques lacked a verifiable basis; (2) the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nick A. Caporella, engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the National Beverage class action go to: https://bespc.com/national-beverage/ .

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Class Period: April 29, 2018 - July 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants issued false and misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drugs initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about ACADIA’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the ACADIA class action go to: https://bespc.com/acadia/ .

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Class Period: September 9, 2017 - March 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost the company’s stock price; (2) Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Vuzix class action go to: http://bespc.com/vuzix/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .

