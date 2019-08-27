Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Oasmia Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Evolent Health, and International Flavors & Fragrances and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM), Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: ACRS), Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019

Class Period: October 23, 2015 to July 9, 2019

According to the complaint, on June 28, 2019, Oasmia issued a press release that stated it was reporting suspicious transactions made between Oasmia and related partners Alceco and Ardenia to the Swedish Economic Crime Authority and appointing a special examiner to review them. On this news, shares of Oasmia fell $0.319 per share, or almost 24%, to close at $1.021 per share on June 28, 2019, damaging investors.

On July 9, 2019, after the close of the market, Oasmia issued another press release that stated it had ended its relationship with former executive chairmen Julian Aleksov because of the transactions mentioned in the Company’s June 28, 2019 press release. On this news, shares of Oasmia fell $0.34, or over 13%, to close at $2.26 per share on July 10, 2019, further damaging investors. As a result of defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s common shares, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: ACRS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Class Period: May 8, 2018 to June 29, 2019

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that an advertisement for Aclaris’s hydrogen peroxide topical solution, Eskata, “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.”

On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell $0.57, or over 11%, over the next two trading sessions to close at $4.54 on June 21, 2019.

The complaint, filed on July 30, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s advertising materials minimized the risks and overstated the efficacy of ESKATA to generate sales; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH)

Lead plaintiff deadline: October 7, 2019

Class Period: March 3, 2017 to May 28, 2019

The complaint, filed on August 8, 2019, alleges that during the Class Period, defendants issued a series of false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Evolent's business, operations, and prospects, including Evolent's "partnership" with Passport specifically. Among other things, defendants mispresented and failed to disclose that: (1) Evolent's partnership model did not align the company's interests with those of its partners, as the model was designed to inflate the Company's revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its operating partners such as Passport; (2) Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees and money, to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) Passport was conducting a bidding process for several months to sell itself to prevent liquidation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ultimately, on May 29, 2019, Evolent shocked investors when it unexpectedly announced that it was buying a controlling interest in Passport, which was essentially a bailout of the financially distressed health plan. Evolent acquired Passport despite previously stating that it had no intention of buying Passport or any other health plans for the foreseeable future, and that acquiring health plans was not part of its strategic focus. In addition, Evolent admitted that Passport was performing poorly and was not being run or managed properly, despite paying massive management fees to Evolent for what was previously understood by investors to be an aligned relationship. In reaction to these disclosures, Evolent's stock price plummeted nearly 30%, to close at $10.10 on May 29, 2019.

International Flavors and Fragrances (NYSE: IFF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 11, 2019

Class Period: May 7, 2018 to August 5, 2019

The company acquired Frutarom Industries, Ltd. (“Frutarom”) in October 2018. On August 5, 2019, after the market closed, the company disclosed that Frutarom had “made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers” in Russia and Ukraine and that “key members of Frutarom’s senior management at the time were aware of such payments.” The Company also lowered its 2019 financial guidance for sales to a range of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, from a range of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, and for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $4.85 to $5.05, from $4.90 to $5.10.

On this news, the company’s share price fell $22.56 per share, or nearly 16%, to close at $118.91 per share on August 6, 2019.

The complaint, filed on August 12, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Frutarom had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine; (2) that senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments; (3) that, as a result, Frutarom’s financial results were materially overstated; (4) that, as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; (5) that the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

