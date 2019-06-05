Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Orion, Zogenix, BrightView, and Eventbrite and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Orion Group Holdings, Inc., Zogenix, Inc., BrightView Holdings, Inc., and Eventbrite, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN)

Class Period: March 13, 2018 - March 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the company had overstated goodwill in certain periods; (2) that the company had overstated accounts receivable in certain periods; (3) that the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, including over goodwill impairment testing and allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) that, as a result, the required adjustments would materially impact the company’s financial results; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Orion class action go to: http://bespc.com/orn/.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - April 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (2) consequently, Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (3) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Zogenix class action go to: http://bespc.com/zgnx/ .

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV)

Class Period: Pursuant to and/or traceable to BrightView’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on or about June 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2019

The complaint alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements in the Offering Documents and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a material portion of BrightView’s contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the company; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a “managed exit” strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (iii) this “managed exit” strategy would negatively impact BrightView’s future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

To learn more about the BrightView class action go to: http://bespc.com/bv/ .

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB)

Class Period: Pursuant to and/or traceable to Eventbrite’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on or about September 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company’s migration of customers from Ticketfly to Eventbrite was progressing slower than expected; (2) as a result, the Ticketfly integration would take longer than expected; (3) as a result, the company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Eventbrite class action go to: http://bespc.com/eb/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.