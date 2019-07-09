Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PriceSmart, Hecla Mining Company, A.O. Smith Corporation, and Community Health Systems and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/09/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of PriceSmart, Inc., Hecla Mining Company, A.O. Smith Corporation, and Community Health Systems, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the PriceSmart class action go to: http://bespc.com/pricesmart

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)

Class Period: March 19, 2018 - May 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants falsely and misleadingly represented that the Nevada operations would be “accretive” and cash flow positive, or at the very least “self-funding.”  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants were aware from their extensive due diligence that the Nevada operations had material problems in terms of excessive water, equipment availability, achieving enough development to have consistent production, and lack of characterization of ore types, among other things.

To learn more about the Hecla class action go to: http://bespc.com/hl/

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 - May 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that the company had used a distribution partner, Jiangsu UTP Supply Chain, to artificially inflate the company’s sales and gross margins in the important Chinese market.

To learn more about the A. O. Smith class action go to: http://bespc.com/aos/

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)

Class Period: February 20, 2017 - February 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) the company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) as a result, the company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) as a result, the company had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Community Health class action go to: http://bespc.com/cyh/

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
