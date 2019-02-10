Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, Teladoc, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/10/2019 | 06:01pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Tenaris S.A., Teladoc Health, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., and Nobilis Health Corp.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)

Class Period: May 1, 2014 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tenaris’ CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct led to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.  

To learn more about the Tenaris class action go to:  https://bespc.com/ts/.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

Class Period: March 3, 2016 - December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (2) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (3) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company’s operations; (4) the Company’s enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Teladoc class action go to: http://bespc.com/tdoc/.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO)

Class Period: February 26, 2014 – December 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPO’s highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the company; (2) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (3) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the XPO class action go to: http://bespc.com/xpo/.

Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSE: HLTH)

Class Period: May 8, 2018 - November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Nobilis’ accounts receivable was overstated; (2) Nobilis’ revenue was overstated; (3) as a result of the required adjustments, Nobilis’ quarterly report would not be timely filed; (4) Nobilis would not be in compliance with NYSE listing requirements; and (5) due to the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Nobilis’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Nobilis class action go to: http://bespc.com/hlth/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
