Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tetraphase, GDS Holdings, and Sinclair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/14/2018 | 01:00am CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GDS Holdings Limited, and Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - February 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trials primary endpoints (within the 10% non-inferiority margin); (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trials primary endpoints; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Tetraphase’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Tetraphase class action go to:  https://bespc.com/tetraphase/.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 - July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) it has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about GDS’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

To learn more about the GDS class action go to: http://bespc.com/gds/.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)

Class Period: February 22, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and its proposed merger with Tribune Media Company (the “Sinclair/Tribune Merger”).  Specifically, defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Sinclair/Tribune Merger was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (2) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (3) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm’s length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair’s controlling shareholders to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Sinclair class action go to: https://bespc.com/sbgi/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
