Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tetraphase, GDS Holdings, and Sinclair and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - February 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trials primary endpoints (within the 10% non-inferiority margin); (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trials primary endpoints; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Tetraphase’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 - July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) it has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about GDS’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)

Class Period: February 22, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and its proposed merger with Tribune Media Company (the “Sinclair/Tribune Merger”). Specifically, defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Sinclair/Tribune Merger was not in compliance with FCC rules and regulations; (2) Sinclair was not using its best efforts to eliminate any impediment to regulatory approval; (3) Sinclair was engaging in non-arm’s length transactions with buyers connected to Sinclair’s controlling shareholders to skirt FCC ownership rules; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

