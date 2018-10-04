Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tribune Media, USA Technologies, and OPKO Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 12:56am CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Tribune Media Company, USA Technologies, Inc., and OPKO Health, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material adverse facts concerning the conduct of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. during the process of seeking regulatory approval necessary to complete a proposed merger between Tribune and Sinclair. Specifically, the complaint alleges that while the defendants frequently discussed the regulatory steps necessary to complete the merger in public statements and presentations, including Sinclair’s purported agreement to take certain actions to secure regulatory approval, the defendants misstated or omitted the fact that: (1) Sinclair was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

To learn more about the Tribune class action go to: http://bespc.com/tribune/.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT)

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - September 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USAT’s treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USAT’s internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about USA Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the USAT class action go to: http://bespc.com/usat/.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about OPKO’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the OPKO class action go to: http://bespc.com/opk/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:18aIRESS : Retail stockbroking - insights and opportunities
PU
02:18aMACMAHON : Class action settlement
PU
02:17aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Microchip Technology Incorporated - MCHP
AC
02:16aCVB FINANCIAL CORP. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
02:15aLake Resources NL Drill Rig Mobilises to Cauchari
AW
02:13aONCOLYS BIOPHARMA : We will attend the exhibition of BioJapan 2018 being held at Pacifico Yokohama from October 10 to 12, 2018 (D - 25 booth)
PU
02:13aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA becomes the first Spanish bank to digitize company guarantees
PU
02:13aHP : At HUE Fest, esports gets intense
PU
02:09aHILL & SMITH : After robbing a Lexington County hotel at gunpoint, 2 Columbia men headed to prison
AQ
02:08aASTUR GOLD : Black Dragon Agrees Deal with RMB to buy back Royalty
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. judge says China's ZTE violates probation; extends monitor's term
2AHF HITS NEW MILESTONE: 1 Million Lives in Care!
3KKR & CO INC : KKR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Immigration reform key to growing U.S. economy, Dallas Fed CEO s..
5ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with L..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.